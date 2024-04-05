Hefazat leader Mamunul gets bail in rape case

A Narayanganj court yesterday granted bail to Hefazat-e-Islam's former joint secretary general Mamunul Haque in a rape case filed with Sonargaon Police Station in 2021.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol passed the order, said Rakibuddin Ahmed, Public Prosecutor of the court.

Advocate Omar Faruk Nayan filed the bail petition and was present at yesterday's hearing on behalf of the accused.

On April 3, 2021, Mamunul, along with a woman, was confined at a resort in Sonargaon upazila. After this incident on April 30, the woman filed a case with rape charges against him.

The police submitted a charge sheet in the case on November 3 of the same year.

Mamunul has been in jail following his arrest on April 18, 2021, from the capital by DMP police.