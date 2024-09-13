Hefajat activist murder case: Ex-Hathazari OC placed on 3-day remand

A Chittagong court today granted a three-day remand for Rafiqul Islam, the former officer-in-charge (OC) of Hathazari Police Station, in connection with a case filed over the murder of an activist of Hefazat-e-Islam in Hathazari during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26, 2021.

District Judicial Magistrate Nurul Harun granted the remand after the police produced him before the court seeking a seven-day remand.

Earlier, Rafiq was arrested by a team from the Detective Branch (DB) of DMP and later he was shown arrested in the case.

Former Chattogram lawmaker Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandary of Tarikat Federation and the then Superintendent of Police of Chattogram, Rashidul and 28 others were sued over the killing of a madrasa student in Hathazari upazila on August 23.

Md Abdul Zabbar, father of student Hafez Mowlana Rabiul Islam, 24, who was killed in the clash, filed the case. Rabiul was a student of the Hefazat-run Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam madrasa.

The then Hathazari Police OC Rafiqul Islam, Hathazari Circle ASP Shahadat Hossain, Additional SP Abdullah Al Masum, OC DB Keshab Chakraborty, and 15 to 20 police personnel are among the accused.

Additionally, 100 to 150 unnamed individuals were also accused in the case.

According to the case statement, Rabiul along with other students took part in a protest procession brought out by madrasa students in Hathazari after Juma prayers on March 26, 2021.

Later, a clash occurred as police and AL men allegedly attacked the procession.

The complainant claimed that his son was shot by police near Mostafa Market in the municipality area. He was later declared dead at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.