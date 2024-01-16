Headteacher held on rape charges in Ctg

Police yesterday arrested a headteacher for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl inside a school in the Steel Mills area in Chattogram's Patenga.

The arrestee is Md Jafar Iqbal Jasim, 32, of Noakhali, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Kabirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Patenga Police Station.

After hearing about the matter from the fifth-grader, her parents filed a case with the police station, said the OC.

The victim was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) One Stop Crisis Centre for a medical test.