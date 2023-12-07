Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 05:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 05:42 PM

Crime & Justice

Headmaster of Jashore school arrested for sexual harassment

Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 05:35 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 05:42 PM

Police arrested the headmaster of a secondary school early today after an arrest warrant was issued against him in a case filed over sexual harassment of a female student.

A team of Jashore Kotwali Police Station arrested Zulfiqar Ali, headmaster of Jangal Badhal Secondary School, from the town's Lal Dighi Par area around 1:00am, said the police station's Inspector (Operations) Palash Biswas.

He was scheduled to be produced before court today, the inspector said.

The father of a victim filed a complaint against him with the president of the managing committee of the school last week. Getting no response from the committee, he finally filed a case with a local court.

The case was recorded as a regular case at Jashore Kotwali Police Station at the court's order.

After Sub-inspector Kamruzzaman, also the investigation officer of the case, placed the probe report before the court, the judge on Tuesday issued a warrant against Zulfiqar Ali.

It is alleged that he used to call female students to his office room and sexually harass them.

