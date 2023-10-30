‘He was a Jubo Dal leader’

Family of man killed during Saturday’s clash claim he did BNP politics

Three deaths, one of a cop, an opposition activist, and a ruling party member, all resulting from the violence centring Saturday's political rallies and yesterday's hartal. This newspaper reached out to the family members who are still struggling to cope with their losses.

There was confusion regarding the identity of Shameem Mia, who was killed during police-BNP clash in Dhaka on Saturday.

While the authorities concerned said he didn't have any political affiliations, BNP since Saturday night has been claiming Shameem was a Jubo Dal activist.

Yesterday, the victim's younger brother and a cousin told this newspaper that Shameem was a Jubo Dal leader.

He was president of Jubo Dal unit-1 at ward-7 of Dhaka South City Corporation, they said. He died of injuries which he sustained during the clashes.

They were too afraid to talk to this reporter initially fearing repercussions.

Shameem's younger brother Nur Mohammad said Shameem went to Paltan area on Saturday to attend BNP's grand rally. "We learnt about his fate from neighbours first and later asked police about it."

Shameem's cousin Md Sumon echoed him. They alleged Nur was beaten during the clash as they found marks of bruise on his head. However, police and morgue authorities denied it.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan police in its news portal yesterday reported Shameem's father Yusuf Mia said his son was not a Jubo Dal activist.

But the family members said Yusuf might be "unaware" of Shameem's political affiliation.

Meanwhile, Sumon said Shamim was a private car driver earning over Tk 20,000 a month to support his family. His daughter is in seventh-grade while son is receiving technical training at a local workshop.

"Now, with his departure, the family will have to face a dire economic situation," he added.

After an autopsy at Dhaka Medical College morgue, family members of Shameem received his body in the afternoon.