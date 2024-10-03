Crime & Justice
HC withdraws verdict over reassessment of Tk 600cr as income tax from Grameen Kalyan

Writs challenging NBR reassessment to be heard by another HC bench, says Grameen Kalyan's lawyer
A High Court bench has withdrawn its verdict rejecting two writ petitions that challenged the National Board of Revenue's (NBR's) order reassessing the income tax owed by Grameen Kalyan for different tax years to be Tk 600 crore.

Grameen Kalyan is a non-profitable and charitable organisation founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, who is now the chief adviser of the interim government.

The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman, which delivered judgement on August 4 this year, sent the documents of the matters to Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on September 8.

Grameen Kalyan's lawyer Sarder Jinnat Ali told The Daily Star today that the HC bench recalled the verdict and sent the documents to the chief justice as junior judge of the bench Justice SM Maniruzzaman felt embarrassed to write the judgement.

Justice Maniruzzaman felt embarrassed as he was a party in the case when he was lawyer earlier, the lawyer said, adding that chief justice may assign another HC bench for a fresh hearing of the writ petitions.

