HC verdict on death reference, appeals Jun 2

The High Court yesterday set June 2 for delivering verdict on the death reference and appeals filed by the convicts in the Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case.

The High Court yesterday set June 2 for delivering verdict on the death reference and appeals filed by the convicts in the Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case.

The bench of Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice Md Sagir Hossain fixed the date after concluding hearing on the matters.

On January 31, 2022, Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail sentenced Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, and suspended sub-inspector Liaqat Ali to death and six others to life term imprisonment for killing Major (retd) Sinha.

The documents of the case reached the HC on February 8, 2022 for examination of the trial court verdict.

Sinha, who served in the Special Security Force, was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check post on Marine Drive Road in Teknaf on July 31, 2020.