HC upholds death penalty of ‘serial killer’ Rasu Kha

The High Court yesterday confirmed the death penalty of Rasu Kha, the much-talked about "serial killer" from Chandpur, in the 2019 murder case of Parveen Akhtar, a garment worker.

The bench of Justice Syed Md Ziaul Karim and Justice KM Emrul Kayesh delivered the verdict after holding a hearing on the death reference and appeals, said Deputy Attorney General Md Monirul Islam.

According to a reported confessional statement, Rasu claimed to have killed at least 11 women. Pretending to be in love with his prospective victims, he would lure them into isolated locations and murder them.

Rasu was first arrested in Tongi on September 3, 2009 for stealing fans from a mosque in Chandpur. The police would again come across him following the murder of Parveen. Using her phone records, they tracked Rasu. He was soon arrested and placed on remand on October 7, 2009.

On April 22 in 2015, a Chandpur court sentenced Rasu to death for the rape and murder of another RMG worker Shahida.

Rasu earlier told police that he had killed six women in Faridganj of Chandpur, four in Chandpur Sadar and one in Haimchar of the district. All were garments workers in Savar and Tongi.