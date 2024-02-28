HC upholds 14-year jail sentence for ex-DIG Mizanur

The High Court today upheld a lower court verdict that sentenced former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Mizanur Rahman to 14 years' imprisonment in a corruption case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah came up with the order after dismissing Mizanur's appeal challenging the trial court judgment.

Mizanur's lawyer Mahbub Shafique told The Daily Star that they will file an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict if his client instructs.

The grounds on which the HC delivered the verdict will be known once its full text is released, the lawyer said.

His client will have to serve six years in jail as his jail sentences of six years, three years and five years -- totalling 14 years -- in separate charges will run concurrently.

On June 21 last year, a Dhaka court sentenced Mizanur to 14 years' imprisonment in the case for amassing over Tk 3.28 crore beyond known sources of income and concealing wealth of Tk 3.27 crore from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka also fined Mizan Tk 1.5 lakh, in default of which he will have to serve nine more months in jail.

The judge observed that Mizanur was a senior official of the police force, but he had committed heinous offences for acquiring wealth illegally. So, he could not get any facilities from the court.

On June 24 of 2019, the ACC lodged the case with its Integrated District Office in Dhaka against Mizanur and three others.