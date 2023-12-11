HC stays Tazkin’s suspension as Satkhira mayor

The High Court today stayed for six months a government order that suspended Tazkin Ahmed Chishti from the post of Satkhira municipality mayor.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain in four weeks why its decision for suspension should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a petition filed by Tazkin, also a local BNP leader, challenging the legality of the government suspension decision.

Tazkin's lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed said there is no legal bar for his client to function as mayor of Satkhira municipality following the HC order.

He said the government on November 23 suspended Tazkin following a no-confidence moved by 12 councillors on charges of his involvement in antigovernment activities, being accused of multiple criminal cases and irregularities in paying water and waste bills.

Earlier, he had been suspended for two times, but the HC stayed his suspension orders.