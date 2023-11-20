HC stays suspension of BTCL’s acting MD

The High Court today stayed for six months a government decision that suspended Asaduzzaman Chowdhury from the post of acting managing director (MD) of Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL).

The court also halted the departmental proceedings against him initiated by officials concerned of the government on charge of committing irregularities in cancelling tenders in the project taken for 5G activation.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu passed the order following a writ petition filed by Asaduzzaman challenging the actions against him.

Asaduzzaman's lawyer Md Shakhawat Hossain told The Daily Star that his client had been illegally suspended from his job as the acting MD of BTCL on October 18 as he cancelled the tender applications of three disqualified applicants in the 5G project.

He also said the HC had earlier issued a rule involving this matter.

Asaduzzaman Chowdhury has been given another post under the ministry of posts, telecommunications, and information technology, lawyer Shakhawat added.