HC stays Rangpur case against Yunus

The High Court today stayed the proceedings of a labour law violation case filed against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, founding chairman of Grameen Krishi (Agriculture) Foundation, and five others with Rangpur Labour Court.

The court also issued a rule asking the respondents to show causes why the proceedings of the case should not be scrapped.

Golam Mostafa, a former senior principal officer of Grameen Krishi Foundation, who filed the case, and chairman of Rangpur Labour Court have been made respondents to the rule, Prof Yunus' lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun told The Daily Star.

He said the HC also fixed May 22 for holding hearing on the rule.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Shamsud Doha, managing director of Grameen Krishi Foundation, challenging the legality of the filing and proceedings of the case.

Citing the petition, Barrister Abdullah-Al-Mamun said Golam Mostafa cannot file a case with the labour court as he was an administrative officer of Grameen Krishi Foundation.

He should have filed the case with a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, the lawyer said.