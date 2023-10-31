HC stays JnU notice asking married, pregnant students to leave hall

The High Court today cleared the way for the married and pregnant students to stay in one of the women's residential halls of Jagannath University in Dhaka.

The court stayed the effectiveness of a notice by the authorities of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall that prohibited such students of the hall from residing there.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government, the university and the hall to explain why this notice should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order and the rule following a writ petition filed by seven rights organisations including Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Nari Pakkho challenging the legality of the notice issued by the provost of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall of Jagannath University on September 25.

The court also asked the education secretary and University Grants Commission chairman to conduct an inquiry into whether there are discriminatory provisions in the rules regarding seat allocations in the halls of all public and private universities and to submit the inquiry report to it by March 1, Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta told The Daily Star.

He said there is no legal bar for married and pregnant students to stay in Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall of Jagannath University, Dhaka following the HC's stay order.

DAG Amit Das Gupta said the provost of the hall had issued the notice citing health risks of the married and pregnant students.

Senior lawyer Barrister Sara Hossain, Advocate Aynunnahar Siddiqua, Advocate Ayesha Aktar, and Advocate Priya Ahsan Chowdhury appeared for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state during the hearing.