HC stays govt order banning prison visits by relatives, lawyers

Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:50 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:54 PM

Representational image/fIle

The High Court stayed a government order today that had barred relatives and lawyers from visiting prisoners in jails.

With this stay, relatives and lawyers are now allowed to meet prisoners in accordance with the Jail Code.

Additionally, the court issued a rule requiring the government to justify why its decision to restrict these visits should not be declared illegal.

The High Court bench, consisting of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Mohammad Bazlur Rahman, issued the order and rule in response to a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Badal Shah, who challenged the legality of the home ministry's notification issued on July 21 that restricted such visits.

Tabarak Hossain and Sara Hossain represented the petitioner, while Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque represented the state.

