HC stays gazette declaring Abdul Hye as elected MP for Jhenaidah-1

The High Court today stayed for two months the Election Commission's gazette declaring Awami League candidate Md Abdul Hye an elected member of parliament from Jhenaidah-1.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman issued the order following a petition filed by independent candidate Nazrul Islam Dulal Biswas, Abdul Hye's rival in the polls.

Nazrul, in the petition, challenged the EC's decision to include the name of Abdul Hye as elected lawmaker in the gazette notification, alleging Hye of resorting to irregularities in the January 7 national election.

The court also issued a summons notice on the respondents including the EC and Abdul Hye, petitioner's lawyer Md Mujibur Rahman told The Daily Star.

He said Abdul Hye now cannot function as a lawmaker following the HC order of stay.

Advocate Mujibur Rahman said his client has submitted documents on the irregularities including election officials' stuffing ballots in the election on Hye's behalf.

The election officials have filed five criminal cases against independent candidate Nazrul Islam few days before the election is held, the lawyer said.

In the election Abdul Hye got 94,379 and Nazrul secured 80,547 votes.