HC starts hearing of writ petition challenging polls schedule

The High Court today started hearing on a writ petition that challenged the legality of announcing the schedule for the forthcoming parliamentary election to be held on January 7 next year.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah set 2:00pm tomorrow for resuming the hearing.

Earlier in the day, writ petitioner Eunus Ali Akond placed his arguments while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin opposed the writ petition.

Eunus, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the petition as a public interest litigation with the HC on Wednesday seeking a stay on the schedule that was issued on November 15 by the Election Commission (EC) for holding the 12th election on January 7, and to direct the EC to reschedule the date for holding the national polls.

In the petition, he said as per Article 123 (3) of the constitution, the general election has to be held within 90 days after the parliament is dissolved. However, the EC has announced schedule for the election on January 7, while the current parliament is still undissolved.

Many members of the current parliament, who are receiving remuneration from the state, are reportedly contesting the upcoming parliamentary election. Hence, the upcoming polls cannot be held keeping the current parliament intact, the petition said, adding that many candidates could not submit nomination papers due to current political situation.

According to Article 123 (3) of the constitution: A general election of the members of Parliament shall be held-(a) in the case of a dissolution by reason of the expiration of its term, within the period of ninety days preceding such dissolution ; and

(b) in the case of a dissolution otherwise than by reason of such expiration, within ninety days after such dissolution : Provided that the persons elected at a general election under sub-clause (a) shall not assume office as members of Parliament except after the expiration of the term referred to therein.