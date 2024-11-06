HC starts hearing in 10-truck arms haul case

The High Court has begun hearing on the death reference and appeals in sensational 10-truck arms haul case in Chattogram.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Nasreen Akter began the hearing yesterday with Deputy Attorney General Sultana Akter Rubi reading out from the paper book, that contains all the details of the case including trial proceedings, statements, evidence, verdicts and other documents.

After today's proceedings, the HC set tomorrow for resuming further hearing on the case.

If a lower court sentences any person to death in a case, its judgment is examined by the HC through hearing arguments for confirmation of the death sentence. The case documents and judgment reach as death reference to the HC from the lower court after the latter delivers the verdict.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition, reportedly meant for Indian separatist organisation Ulfa, was captured at the then Chittagong Urea Fertiliser Ltd jetty in Chattogram on April 2, 2004, when it was being loaded onto 10 trucks.

A smuggling case and an arms case were filed with Karnaphuli Police Station the following day.

On January 30, 2014, Chattogram Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 handed down death penalty to 14 people, including former minister and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Motiur Rahman Nizami and former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar of BNP, for smuggling 10 truckloads of firearms.

The 14 convicts also received life imprisonment in another case filed for possessing illegal firearms.

Twelve of the convicts filed separate appeals with the HC in 2014.

Nizami was executed on May 11, 2016, after the Supreme Court upheld his death penalty for committing crimes against humanity during the country's Liberation War in 1971.