HC sets Thursday to hear writ seeking ban on Awami League

The High Court today set Thursday to hold hearing on a writ petition that sought its order on the government to ban Bangladesh Awami League as a political party and cancel its registration because of its indiscriminate killing of students and people.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam set the date after the petitioner sought hearing on the matter.

Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan, executive director of Sarda Society, filed the writ on behalf of his organisation on August 19. The writ also sought an order to make the tenure of the current interim government for three years.

In the petition, he prayed for an order on the authorities concerned to change the names of the institutions which are in the name of Sheikh Hasina and bring Tk 11 lakh crores laundered abroad back to the country. It also asked to transfer the officials appointed on contractual basis during AL's regime.