HC sentences BNP leader Habibur Rahman to 5 months in prison for contempt of court

The High Court has sentenced BNP leader and former lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib to five months' imprisonment for committing contempt of court by making derogatory comments about a judge.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah delivered the verdict after hearing the statements of Habibur, who was produced before the bench by law enforcers today.

The bench also fined him Tk 2,000.

Law enforcers arrested Habibur recently in a case in which he was sentenced to four years' imprisonment by a lower court.

The HC today also issued a contempt of court rule against Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub, a lawyer for the BNP leader, for shouting and opposing the HC for delivering the verdict against Habibur Rahman Habib.

The bench also summoned Syed Mamun Mahbub to appear before the court on December 5 to give explanation.

On November 8, another HC bench directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to take necessary steps to track down former lawmaker Habibur and to produce him before this court in connection with a contempt of court rule against him.

On November 6, the bench wanted to know his whereabouts as he did not appear before the court despite a summon order in connection with the rule.

On October 15, the bench summoned Habibur Rahman, asking him to appear before it on November 6 over his remark about Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, who sentenced BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust cases when he was a lower court judge.

The HC also issued a rule asking Habibur, an adviser of the BNP chairperson, to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against him for making such comments about Justice Akhtaruzzaman, who is now an HC judge.

The HC issued the order and rule on a suo-motu (voluntary) move after Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan sent the matter to this bench.