HC seeks report on preservation of seized items

The High Court today sought a report on how the seized evidences, items and articles are preserved at depositories (malkhanas) in police stations and courts across the country.

The court ordered the inspector general of police to submit a report detailing the conditions of the seized items, evidences and articles before it in two months.

If the report is not submitted, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law, the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said during hearing of a writ petition.

The bench passed the order as no report on the status of seized items, evidences and articles has been submitted to the HC till today despite its previous order, writ petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told The Daily Star.

He said seized items, evidences and articles worth Tk 10,000 crore have reportedly been stored carelessly at the depositories across the country.

On August 30, 2022, another HC bench had ordered the IGP to submit before this court a report in six months on how the seized evidences, items and articles are preserved and disposed of.

On August 28, 2022, five Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition with the HC.