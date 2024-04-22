HC seeks progress report on stopping 'selling or renting' footpaths

The High Court today sought a progress report on stopping the "selling of spaces of footpaths" in Dhaka and a making list of those involved in these acts and taking action against them.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to submit the report regarding the steps taken to this effect before it by next Monday.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman passed the order during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), seeking necessary directives.

In response to the same petition, the HC on November 21, 2022, directed the authorities to stop "selling or renting spaces of footpaths" in Dhaka in seven days, to take appropriate legal action against those involved in these acts, and to take effective steps in order to stop grabbing the footpaths and setting up permanent or makeshift shops and structures on the footpaths.

At the same time, the HC ordered the government to constitute a five-member high-powered committee to find out people who are selling and renting footpaths in Dhaka and make a list of their names and submit it to the court in 60 days.

The committee would comprise of a representative from two city corporations; criminal investigation department of police; home ministry and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), the HC said in the order.

The HC also issued a rule asking the officials concerned to explain why their inaction to stop selling and renting footpaths in Dhaka should not be declared illegal.

During hearing of the petition yesterday, HRPB's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC no effective steps have been taken to implement its previous directives.