HC seeks list of Karnaphuli land grabbers

The High Court today sought a list of those who grabbed the land of Karnaphuli river in Anwara, Patia, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram and constructed structures there.

The court ordered the director general of Directorate of Land Record and Survey and deputy commissioner of Chattogram to identify the land grabbers by conducting relevant surveys and to submit their list before it.

At the same time, the HC ordered the Chattogram City Corporation's mayor, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority and Chattogram DC to immediately stop encroachment, land grabbing and construction on the land of Karnaphuli and to submit a compliance report in this regard to it.

A rule has also been issued asking authorities concerned of the government to explain in four weeks why their inaction to stop the land grabbing and constructions on the land of Karnaphuli should not be declared illegal and why they should not be directed to save the river from encroachment.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a writ petition moved by Senior lawyer Manzill Murshid seeking necessary directives to protect the river.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing.