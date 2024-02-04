HC seeks list of courtrooms with metal cages

The High Court today sought a list of courtrooms across the country where there are iron cages to keep the accused during case proceedings.

It ordered the law secretary to submit the list in 60 days.

In response to a writ petition, the HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be directed to remove the metal cages from the courtrooms and to reestablish wooden docks in courtrooms throughout the country.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by 10 Supreme Court lawyers on January 22 seeking its order on the authorities to remove the metal cages from the courts and to re-establish wooden docks in courtrooms throughout the country.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, on behalf of the 10 lawyers, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, and also requested it to direct the law secretary to submit a report providing list of court rooms throughout the country where the metal cages have been installed.

In the petition, they urged the HC to ask the authorities not to keep the accused persons who are on bail inside the metal cages.

The petitioners said in the petition that the use of iron cages at the courtrooms is inhumane and contradictory to the law and constitution.

The accused persons are imprisoned in an iron cage in open court before being found guilty at trial and the presumption of innocence is being violated, which is also against the existing laws of the country and established international norms, they stated in the petition, adding that putting someone in an iron cage before the open court is nothing but humiliation and mental torture.