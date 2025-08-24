HC seeks detailed report on Teota Zamindar Bari

Department of Archaeology asked to submit within 60 days

The High Court today directed the Department of Archaeology to submit a report within 60 days on the current state and other details of Teota Zamindar Bari, a 300-year-old archaeological site in Manikganj.

The court also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why Teota Zamindar Bari should not be declared a protected antiquity through a notification, in order to preserve the structure for visitors and protect it from encroachment.

The cultural affairs secretary, the director general of the Department of Archaeology, the Manikganj deputy commissioner, and the Shibaloy upazila nirbahi officer have been made respondents to the rule.

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Sk Tahsin Ali passed the order following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Zahid Ahammad Hero on August 3, seeking protection of the historically significant site.

The petition, filed as public interest litigation, followed report published in The Daily Star on July 19 titled "Ruins that whisper love and legacy." It highlighted that the once grand mansion, located on the bank of the Jamuna River, is decaying due to neglect, encroachment, and illegal activities.

In his plea, Zahid requested the HC to instruct the authorities to issue a gazette notification declaring Teota Zamindar Bari a protected antiquity and take effective measures to prevent unlawful activities and evict encroachers from the site, mentioning that it has become a safe aboad for drug abusers.

Petitioner Zahid, a former assistant attorney general, appeared on his own behalf while Deputy Attorney General Mohaddes Islam Tutul represented the state.