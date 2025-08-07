HC scraps ICT case against photographer Shahidul Alam

The High Court today scrapped the proceedings of a case filed against internationally acclaimed photographer Shahidul Alam. The case was filed under the controversial section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act, 2006 in which he was behind the bar for 107 days.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Tamanna Rahman Khalidi delivered the verdict after holding hearing on a petition filed by Shahidul last year, challenging legality of the case proceedings.

The HC quashed the proceedings against Shahidul Alam on the grounds that the case is still now at the investigation stage and has not been placed before the court concerned for trial and such cases cannot run under the relevant provisions of the law, said Qazi Zahed Iqbal, a lawyer for Shahidul.

Moreover, the allegations brought in the case are not covered by the law, he added.

Shahidul's principal lawyer Sara Hossain earlier told the court that the case was filed against the photographer in August 2018 under the ICT Act and the Digital Security Act was formulated in October of the same year.

As per the provisions of the Digital Security Act, the cases under section 57 of the earlier (ICT) law, which have not been completed or initiated or received by the Cyber ​​Tribunal or are not under trial, will not proceed, she told the court.

On August 5, 2018, Shahidul, founder of Drik Gallery and Pathshala South Asian Media Institute, was picked up from his Dhanmondi home during a movement for safe roads.

Police lodged the case against him under section 57 of the ICT Act and produced him before a Dhaka court the following day.

On November 15, 2018, HC granted bail to Shahidul, and he was released from Dhaka jail the next day.

Lawyers Sara Hossain, Qazi Zahed Iqbal, Abdullah Al Noman and Priya Ahsan appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Sultana Akter Rubi represented the state during the hearing.