HC scraps four extortion cases against Tarique Rahman

The High Court today scrapped four extortion cases filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in 2007.

The verdict was delivered by the bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain after hearings on rules questioning the legality of the trial proceedings.

The rules had been issued by the High Court following petitions filed by Tarique Rahman in 2008, when he was still in Bangladesh.

Barrister Shanjid Siddique, one of Tarique's lawyers, told The Daily Star that the cases were lodged at Kafrul Police Station in 2007, even though the alleged extortion incidents occurred in 2004 and 2005.

AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Kayser Kamal also appeared for Tarique Rahman during hearing of the rules today.

Tarique is currently living in the UK.