HC scraps four extortion cases against Tarique

The High Court yesterday scrapped four extortion cases filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman during the regime of the military-backed caretaker government in 2007.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain delivered the verdict after holding hearings on the rules that questioned the legality of the trials of the cases.

The rules were issued by the HC following petitions filed by Tarique in 2008, when he was in Bangladesh.

Barrister Shanjid Siddique, a lawyer for Tarique, told The Daily Star that the cases were lodged in 2007 even though the alleged extortion incidents took place in 2004 and 2005.

Maksud Ullah, another lawyer for the BNP leader, said one Azam Ahmed filed one of the four cases at Gulshan Police Station on March 8, 2007, on charges of extorting Tk 1 crore.

On March 27 of the same year, Aftab Uddin, managing director of Reza Construction, registered a case at the same police station over extortion of Tk 1.32 crore.

On April 1, 2007, one Mir Zahir Hossain filed a case at Dhanmondi Police Station over extortion of Tk 53 lakh.

Another case was filed at Gulshan Police Station on May 4, 2007, on charges of demanding a dividend from the earnings of a business project.

With the scrapping of the four cases, Tarique now faces a total of 22 criminal cases. He has been convicted and sentenced to different prison terms by different courts in four cases.

During yesterday's hearings on the rules, Tarique's lawyers, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Kayser Kamal, told the court that the cases were filed bringing false allegations against their client, but he was inhumanly tortured during remand in the cases.

The trials of the cases against him cannot proceed, the lawyers argued.

Tarique is currently living in the UK.