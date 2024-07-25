HC rejects Prof Yunus’ plea to scrap charge framing

The High Court yesterday summarily rejected a petition filed by Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and six other officials of Grameen Telecom, challenging a Dhaka court's order on framing charges against them in a case.

The case was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission on May 30 last year against Dr Yunus and 13 others on charges of misappropriating about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund and money laundering.

Yesterday, the HC also ordered the lower court concerned to finish the trial of the case in next one year.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain delivered the order after holding a hearing on the petition.

Speaking to The Daily Star, petitioners' lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun said his clients will move an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.

He said the case was filed against his clients with an ulterior motive even though there was no allegation against them and they were not involved in any wrongdoing mentioned in the case.

The documents placed by the prosecution in the court did not have any prima facie evidence, he added.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told this correspondent that the HC summarily rejected the petition on the ground that the offences of misappropriation of funds and money laundering have been disclosed.

There is no legal bar to running the trial of the case against all the accused by the lower court concerned, he added.

During the hearing on the petition yesterday, counsel Abdullah-Al-Mamun told the HC that his clients did not commit any offence of money laundering or embezzlement or fraudulence in running Grameen Telecom, which was established as a non-profit and charitable organisation under section-28 of the Companies Act, 1994.

All the transactions of the organisation were done properly under the settlement agreement between the company and its workers, he argued.

Mamun said his clients have paid the money to their workers in accordance with law.

He said the case was filed against the petitioners, including Prof Yunus, in order to harass them and the allegations brought against them are completely fabricated and baseless.

The ACC officials submitted the charge sheet of the case without approval from the graft watchdog and therefore, the charge sheet and charge framing order against the petitioners are illegal. That is why the trial proceedings of the case can be scrapped, the lawyer argued.

ACC lawyer Khurshid, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik opposed the petition, saying that there are specific allegations against the petitioners.

During the trial of the case, the lower court concerned will examine whether the allegations are true, they argued.

Prof Yunus and six others of Grameen Telecom on July 8 submitted the petition seeking an HC order to scrap the trial proceedings of the case.

On June 12, a Dhaka court framed charges against Yunus and 13 others in the case.

The 13 other accused are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, M Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee, Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union President Kamruzzaman, General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan, and representative Mainul Islam, Jatiya Workers Federation Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan, and lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali.