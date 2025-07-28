HC refuses to order judicial probe into Sohag’s murder

Petitioner plans to approach another bench after High Court drops writ petition

The High Court has declined to pass an order on a writ petition seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the brutal killing of businessman Lal Chand Mohammad Sohag in Dhaka's Mitford on July 9.

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Tahsin Ali today dropped the petition from its hearing list, observing that there was no need to form a judicial body since police were already investigating the incident.

Lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond, who submitted the petition on July 13 as a public interest litigation, told The Daily Star that he intends to place the plea before another High Court bench.

In his petition, Eunus had also urged the court to instruct authorities to issue alerts at all border points to prevent the suspects from fleeing the country and to ensure measures for the safety of lives and property.

On July 9, Sohag was dragged out of his shop in Old Dhaka in broad daylight and beaten to death near the entrance of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

His body was smashed with chunks of concrete and left on the street as shocked bystanders looked on.