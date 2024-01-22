HC questions use of sky lanterns, fireworks

The High Court today questioned the government inaction to control the use of sky lanterns and fireworks during the New Year celebrations in the country.

The court issued a rule asking the government to explain why their inaction should not be declared illegal.

In the rule, the HC also asked them to show causes why they should not be directed to implement an alternative policy framework to remove the harmful effect of the unlawful use of fireworks and lanterns.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a petition filed by some rights organisations including People for Animal Welfare (PAW) foundation.

The petitioners' lawyer Sheikh Rafiqul Islam said due to illegal use of explosive substances like lanterns and fireworks, not only animals die or get injured, but environment is also damaged.

There are laws in the country for controlling such activities, but they are not being enforced properly, he said.