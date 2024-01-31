HC questions imposition of death penalty sans guideline

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the government to explain why the imposition of the death penalty as a general course of punishment without a guideline should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

In the rule, the court asked the authorities concerned to show cause as to why a guideline should not be formulated regarding the application of discretion in awarding the death penalty.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan challenging the legality of the provision for thedeath penalty in the country's criminal justice system.

Ishrat Hasan submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on December 7 last year, saying that the provision for the death sentence as the maximum punishment is contradictory to articles 32 and 35 (5) of the constitution and relevant provisions of international treaties and conventions.

Article 32 of the constitution says, "No person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty save in accordance with the law."

According to article 35(5), "No person shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment or treatment."

In the petition, the lawyer challenged section 53 of the Penal Code and section 368(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) containing the provision of thedeath penalty, saying that the section is unconstitutional, illegal, and without lawful authority.

Section 53 of the Penal Code, 1860, states that the punishments for which offenders are liable under the provisions of this Code are firstly death and secondly imprisonment for life.

Section 368(1) of the CrPC, 1898, says, "When any person is sentenced to death, the sentence shall direct that he be hanged by the neck till he is dead."

Petitioner Ishrat earlier told The Daily Star that Bangladesh is a signatory to international treaties and conventions, including the United Nations Human Rights Universal Declaration, 1848, which has discouraged the enforcement of thedeath penalty as a punishment.

More than 100 countries have already repealed this provision, she added.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad represented the state during the hearing of the petition.