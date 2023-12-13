HC orders to promote 45 BSMMU doctors

The High Court today directed the authorities concerned to immediately promote 45 medical officers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) to the post of assistant professor.

The bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman delivered the verdict after hearing a writ petition filed by the 45 doctors including Dr Md Shahidul Islam challenging the legality of BSMMU syndicate's decision to not promote them.

Petitioners' lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain told The Daily Star that his clients joined as medical officers between 2003 and 2006.

They are sufficiently qualified to get promoted, but the authorities did not promote them due to a decision taken by the syndicate of BSMMU in 2009.

As a result, the doctors filed the writ petition with the HC challenging the syndicate's decision.

The HC declared the syndicate's decision illegal and ordered the BSMMU authorities to give the 45 doctors promotion to the post of assistant professors immediately, Barrister Altaf added.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for BSMMU.