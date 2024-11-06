HC orders HBM Iqbal, 14 others to surrender before lower court

The High Court today ordered former Awami League lawmaker Dr HBM Iqbal and 14 other accused to surrender before a lower court concerned in connection with a case filed over a 2001 shooting incident during a procession led by BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas.

They have been asked to surrender before the trial court concerned after receiving the order.

The HC delivered the order after staying the trial court verdict that had acquitted the accused from the case in 2010.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice Md Sagir Hossain came up with the order following a petition filed by Eunus Ali Mridha, who had filed the case in 2001, his lawyer Advocate Aminul Islam told The Daily Star.

The lawyers further said that the lower court had acquitted the accused following a government petition for case withdrawal, which he claimed was an abuse of legal procedure.

HBM Iqbal allegedly opened fire on a procession led by BNP leader Mirza Abbas on February 13, 2001. The incident resulted in the immediate death of three BNP activists, while another victim later succumbed to injuries in the hospital.