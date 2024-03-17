HC orders govt to resolve complaint of irregularities in purchasing police radio devices

The High Court has ordered the government to dispose of an application that alleged irregularities in the process of purchasing radio devices for Bangladesh Police.

The home secretary (security service division) has been directed to implement the order within seven days from the date of receiving the order.

The certified copy of the HC order was released on March 12.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order for disposal on March 3 following a writ petition filed by Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, a Chinese company for supplying radio devices and parts, seeking necessary directives.

Petitioner's lawyer Mintu Kumar Mondal told The Daily Star today that the Police Telecom Company on August 2 last year called for two international tenders for the purchase of radio devices and parts for the Bangladesh Police.

Three companies participated in it. They are Singapore's Technics Communications and Electronics Pty Ltd, China's Hytera Communications Corporation Limited and China's Kalta Technologies Company Limited.

Of these, only Hytera Communications survived as two companies failed to meet the conditions. After that, it was supposed to take 20 to 25 days to complete the next process, but the tender was not settled even in 70 to 75 days.

The lawyer also said Hytera Communications later found out that the process of retendering is going on to facilitate an organisation that cannot fulfill the conditions.

After highlighting various irregularities in this tender process, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited submitted a written application to the home secretary on December 31 last year, requesting to take action in this regard.

However, the application was not settled for a long time, he added.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during hearing of the petition.