HC orders Bangladesh Bank to act on reinstatement application of 547 Al-Arafah staff

The High Court today directed Bangladesh Bank to immediately dispose of an application over reinstatement of 547 terminated officials of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC to their respective services.

The court also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why they should not be directed to reinstate the terminated officers of Al-Arafah Islami Bank to their offices.

The bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Foyej Ahmed came up with the order and rule following a writ petition filed by 300 terminated officers challenging legality of the central bank's decision for termination.

Governor and general manager of the Bangladesh Bank, managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank and its senior vice president and head of its human resources department have been made respondents to the rule.

Barrister Shanjid Siddique, a lawyer of the petitioners, told The Daily Star that the Al-Arafah Islami Bank officials were terminated on July 20 without prior notice and without being any specific allegation against them.

They were permanent employees and serving in different branches for over four years, the lawyer said, adding that an application was submitted to the Bangladesh Bank governor on July 28 seeking their reinstatement.

Senior lawyer Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Shanjid Siddique appeared for the petitioners during hearing of the petition.