HC order on awarding NCT contract to DP World deferred to July 30

The High Court today deferred the date to July 30 to deliver an order on a writ petition challenging the legality of a government decision to initiate the process to award UAE-based company DP World the contract for container handling operations at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) in Chattogram.

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Sk Tahsin Ali, which was scheduled to pass the order today, deferred the date without mentioning any specific reason, petitioner's lawyer Barrister Md Anwar Hossen told The Daily Star.

Bangladesh Jubo Arthanitibid Forum, a philanthropic organisation, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on March 20, seeking its directive to ensure fair and competitive public bidding before appointing any container terminal handling operator to run the existing NCT.

Earlier, petitioner's lawyer Ahsanul Karim told The Daily Star that the previous government had decided to award the container handling contract of the NCT to DP World in 2019 and the current government has initiated a process to finish the job.