HC judges: Writ petition seeks stay on appointment

A Supreme Court lawyer filed a writ petition with the High Court on Thursday seeking a stay on the effectiveness of the public circular that invited applications from candidates for the posts of its additional HC judges.

On May 28, the Supreme Court administration for the first time issued a public circular asking for such applications.

The circular was issued under Section 7(a) of the Supreme Court Judges Appointment Ordinance, 2025.

The ordinance, issued by the law ministry on January 21, 2025, established the framework for appointing judges to both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court.

As per Section 3 of the Ordinance, a permanent body known as the Supreme Judicial Appointment Council has been formed to assist the chief justice in recommending suitable candidates for judicial appointments. The Chief Justice serves as the chairperson of this council.

According to section 7 of the ordinance, the council has the authority to collect relevant information about potential candidates on its own initiative.

Additionally, it can publicly invite applications through a standard form to be submitted by interested candidates.

On Thursday, SC lawyer Md Abu Sayeed Khan submitted the writ petition also challenging the legality of the Supreme Court Judge Appointment Ordinance.

In the petition, he prayed to the HC to issue a rule asking the officials concerned of the government to show cause as to why ordinance should not be declared unconstitutional and why they should not be directed to include name of the vice chairman of Bangladesh Bar Council and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association as representatives of lawyers in the appointment of judges in any subsequent ordinance promulgated.

He also urged the HC to stay all further operation, implementation and effect of the Supreme Court Judge Appointment Ordinance, 2025, saying that the ordinance was formulated without parliamentary debate and bypassing the legislative scrutiny.

Writ petitioner MA Sayeed Khan told The Daily Star that hearing of the petition may be held next week.