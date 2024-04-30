HC issues rule to save bodies, skeletons in graveyards

Locals gathered at Jannatul Baki graveyard in Manikganj's Shibalaya upazila on March 3, 2024, after eight skeletons were allegedly stolen from the graveyard. Photo: Collected

The High Court today issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to formulate a law in order to protect dead bodies and skeletons in the graveyards from theft and to punish the perpetrators.

In the rule, the court asked the authorities concerned to show causes why their failure to prevent stealing dead bodies and skeletons from the graveyards should not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Manobadhikar-O-Somaj Unnayan Songstha seeking necessary directives.

The rights organisation submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on March 14, saying that there is no clear direction of punishment or provision for punishment in the existing laws of the country for digging graves and stealing dead bodies and skeletons, an extremely unethical act which hurts religious sentiments.

Its chairman Md Golam Rahman Bhuiyan, who submitted the petition, said reports published on different newspapers revealed that a section of criminals is stealing dead bodies and skeletons from the graveyards for running business.

Md Golam Rahman Bhuiyan moved the petition while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing.