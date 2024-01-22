HC issues injunction on Millennium City's earth-filling at Totail Beel

The High Court today issued an order of injunction restraining Millennium City, a housing company, from earth-filling in Totail Beel, a waterbody in Dhaka's Keraniganj.

In response to a writ petition, the court also ordered Rajuk (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha), department of environment (DoE) and deputy commissioner of Dhaka to submit separate enquiry reports on the situation of Totail Beel.

The HC also issued a rule asking authorities concerned of the government to explain why their failure to protect Totail Beel from encroachment should not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah came up with the order and rule as Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) filed the petition challenging the Millennium City's action for earth filling in the waterbody.

Advocate Minhazul Haque Chowdhury accompanied by Advocate Hasanul Banna moved the petition on behalf of BELA while Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad represented the state during the hearing.