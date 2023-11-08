HC issues 16 suggestions to JS on building corruption-free country

The High Court in the full text of the verdict in a case has made 16 recommendations to the Jatiya Sangsad to build Bangladesh as a corruption-free country.

Introduction of an independent cadre service for recruitment of officials for the Anti-Corruption Commission were among the recommendations.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal also expressed hope that if effective steps are taken in line with the suggestions, the country will stand holding its head high in the next 10 years.

The written judgement will be made public today as the judge of the bench signed it yesterday, sources close to the bench told The Daily Star last night.

In the full text of the verdict, the HC suggested amending the relevant laws, including the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), so that the ACC officials submit their wealth statements to the commission and those are made public on a regular basis.

The HC in the full text of the judgement also asked the Supreme Court registrar general to send the judgement to the members of parliament, the chairman of Bangladesh Law Commission and the judges of the subordinate courts across the country through email, the sources said.

The HC delivered the verdict in December last year on a petition filed by two officials of Titas Gas Md Kamruzzaman Sarkar and Abdur Rahim challenging their sentences in a Tk 15,000 bribery case. In the verdict, the HC scrapped their sentences handed out by a lower court.