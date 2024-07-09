Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 07:37 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 07:41 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

HC to hear Yunus’s petition tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 07:37 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 07:41 PM
File photo

The High Court today fixed tomorrow for holding hearing on a petition filed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and six others of Grameen Telecom, challenging a Dhaka court's order that framed charges against them.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain set the date.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Barrister Abdullah-Al-Mamun appeared for Prof Yunus and other petitioners, while Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the Anti-Corruption Commission and the state respectively.

Prof Yunus and six others of Grameen Telecom on Monday submitted the petition seeking an HC order to scrap the case's trial proceedings.

The case was filed by the ACC on charge of misappropriating about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

On June 12, a Dhaka court framed charges against Yunus and 13 others.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

রপ্তানি তথ্যে অমিল কি হিমশৈলের চূড়া?

অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়কে তদন্ত করতে হবে কেন ও কীভাবে বছরের পর বছর ভুল তথ্য প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে এবং দেশব্যাপী এর প্রভাব কী ছিল।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পিএসসির উপপরিচালক আবু জাফরের গ্রামে গিয়ে যা জানা গেল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification