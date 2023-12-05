HC to hear Fakhrul’s bail petition December 7

The High Court has set December 7 for the bail hearing of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence on October 28.

The HC bench of justices Md Salim and Shahed Nuruddin set the date yesterday after Fakhrul's lawyer Zainul Abedin asked for the hearing.

Fakhrul filed the petition with the HC on Sunday through his lawyers after a Dhaka court on November 22 denied him bail.

His lawyer, Sagir Hossain Leon, said, "Fakhrul was not involved in the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in any manner. He is an elderly person and he has been suffering from various ailments, including heart problems."

Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29 in connection with the case that was filed with Ramna Police Station.