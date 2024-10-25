HC forms panel to probe plots given to Hasina, family

The High Court yesterday constituted a three-member committee, led by retired HC judge Justice Miftah Uddin Choudhury, to probe allegations of irregularities in allocation of plots in Purbachal to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

The other two members of the committee are Supreme Court lawyer Md Jashim Uddin Sarker and engineer Alamgir Hasin.

The committee has been directed to submit its report to the HC within four months.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to cancel all illegal plot allocations in Purbachal, and take legal action against those involved in the allocations, and their beneficiaries.

The bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Raz came up with the order and rule following a writ petition that sought cancellation of six plot allocations at Purbachal, totaling 60 kathas.

Speaking to The Daily Star, writ petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Misbah Uddin said the HC formed the probe committee after their names were submitted by the petitioners and the attorney general's office.

Deputy Attorney General Nur Muhammad Azmi represented the state during the hearing on the writ petition.

Ten Supreme Court lawyers had filed the writ petition on September 10. They requested the court to revoke the illegal plot allocations by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), and to order legal action against those involved, as per the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

They also called for the formation of a probe committee, led by a former HC judge, to investigate the matter.

On that day, Mohammad Misbah Uddin, who submitted the petition on behalf of the lawyers, told The Daily Star that Hasina reportedly allocated a 10-katha plot to herself in the Rajuk's Purbachal New Town project area.

In 2022, additional 10-katha plots were reportedly allocated to her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, and Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and daughter Azmina Siddique Ruponti, allegedly in violation of the existing laws and regulations.

The allocations were later marked as "top state secret" in Rajuk's documents, he said.

The 10 writ petitioners are Md Rezaul Islam, Al Reza Md Amir, Md Golam Kibria, Md Harun, Md Belayet Hossain Soza, Kamrul Islam Regan, Hasan Mahmud Khan,

Shahinur Rahman Shaheen, Md Ismail Hossain and Md Zillur Rahman.

Rajuk sources said the plots were allotted under section 13/A of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Allotment of Lands) Rules, 1969 under the Town Improvement Act, 1953, which was amended in 2009.

According to the section 13/A of the rules, ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers, members of parliament, officials of public and private orgranisations or those who have contributed to important state works, valiant freedom fighters, direct family members of martyred freedom fighters or a dedicated social activist get allotments of plots.

Allotment of government plots or houses under reserved quotas has been going on since the sixties. Under this facility, mainly the supporters of an incumbent government get priority, said Rajuk officials.

Following Hasina's ouster on August 5, allegations surfaced that files concerning plot allocations were removed from the Rajuk's records section and hidden elsewhere. Following demands from officials and staffers, six related files were recently returned to the records room, said a Rajuk official.

According to the final allocation letter signed by Naib Ali Sharif, deputy director (Estate and Land-3) of Rajuk, the price for a 10-katha plot was set at Tk 30 lakh at the rate of Tk 3 lakh per katha.

Hasina took plot No. 9 on Road No. 203 in Sector-27 of the proposed diplomatic zone in the Purbachal project area. An allocation letter was issued in her name on August 3, 2022.

The allocation letter for her son Joy's 10-katha plot (plot No. 015) was issued on October 24, 2022, and the ownership registration was completed on November 10 that year.

Saima's plot allocation letter, signed by Habibur Rahman, then deputy director of the Estate and Land-3 branch of Rajuk, was issued on November 2, 2022.

Mohammed Monir Hossain Howlader, director (Estate and Land-2) of Rajuk, said they allotted the reserved plots following a government order issued under the section 13/A.