HC defers ex-CJ Khairul Haque’s bail petition hearing by two months

The High Court today deferred for two months the hearing on a bail petition filed by former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque in a murder case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja passed the deferment order after Khairul's lawyer Jahangir Hossain sought adjournment of the hearing.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state during the proceedings.

Advocate Jahangir told The Daily Star that he sought adjournment of the hearing on the bail petition filed by Khairul due to personal difficulties of his senior lawyers who are supposed to place arguments before the court.

The HC will hold hearing on the bail petition after its reopening following the upcoming annual vacation, lawyer Jahangir added.

Both the Appellate and HC Divisions of the Supreme Court will go into annual vacation from September 5 and will reopen on October 19.

On August 11, lawyers for Khairul and state counsels locked into chaos and scuffles at the courtroom of the same bench centring hearing of his bail petition. On that day, the HC fixed today for hearing of the petition.

On July 24, a team of the Detective Branch of police arrested Khairul from a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

On the same day, he was sent to jail in connection with the case filed over the killing of Jubo Dal activist Abdul Kaiyum Ahad, 16, in Jatrabari on July 18 last year.

Khairul submitted the petition to the HC on August 7 also seeking to stay the trial proceedings of the case against him.