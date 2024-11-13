HC clears Gias Uddin Al Mamun of graft case

The High Court yesterday acquitted Md Gias Uddin Al Mamun, a business-man and close friend of BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, in a corruption case in which he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment during the rule of the military-backed caretaker government.

On April 5, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission lodged the case with a Dhaka court on charges of not submitting his wealth statement before the commission within the deadline.

Yesterday, the HC also scrapped the trial court judgment that convicted Mamun on June 7, 2007, and sentenced him to three years' imprisonment in the case.

The bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah delivered the verdict after hearing of an appeal filed by Mamun, who got released from jail on bail on August 6 this year after languishing in prison for 17 years, challenging the trial court judgment.

Sabbir Hamza Chowdhury, the lawyer for Mamun, told The Daily Star that the HC acquitted his client on the ground that he could not submit his wealth statement as he was in the law enforcers' custody in 2007.

Besides, the ACC's notice seeking his wealth statement was illegal as it had given him only 72 hours' time to do so instead of seven days, he said.

The lawyer added that his client has been accused in total 22 criminal cases and among those 19 were filed during the military-backed caretaker government and the rest during the regime of Awami League government.

Mamun, who has been convicted in five cases, got bail from the HC and lower courts concerned in all the 22 cases, he said, adding that his client was picked up by the then joint forces on January 26, 2007, and shown arrested in a case on March 26 that year.

Md Ashif Hassan appeared for the ACC during yesterday's hearing.