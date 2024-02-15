HC blasts ex-Ducsu VP Nur for 'derogatory comments'

The High Court today blasted Md Nurul Haque Nur, president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, for making "derogatory comments about the court and judges", saying that his comments have damaged the dignity of the court and the state.

"Have you seen such comments made about the court and judges anywhere in the world?" the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil asked Nurul after he appeared before it in connection with a contempt of court rule against him.

"I don't know. But several opposition leaders and activists have been deprived of justice by the court and they have been sent to jail," Nurul, former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) vice president replied.

Justice JBM Hassan, presiding judge of the bench said, "You have no knowledge about the law and court. Your comments don't adjust to your image, carrier, and reputation. You have provoked the audience which a leader should not do."

Nurul's lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali told the HC bench that his client has submitted an application offering an unconditional and unqualified apology.

Justice JBM Hassan said they (judges of the bench) are not so happy with the apology application as he (Nurul) has not given any undertaking that he will not make such comments about the court and judges in the future.

Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan opposed the apology application, saying that his (Nurul) body language shows no repentance, regret, and remorse for his derogatory comments despite his application.

"Nurul Haque again exposed his audacity by saying that the opposition men have been deprived of justice by the court," Mynul Hassan said.

At a stage of the hearing, Nurul's lawyer sought time from the HC to submit an undertaking on behalf of his client.

Then the HC bench gave Nurul three weeks and fixed March 6 for further hearing on the matter and ordered him (Nurul) to appear before this court.

On December 17 last year, the HC bench issued a summon order and a rule against Nurul to explain why he should not be punished for committing contempt of court by making the comments.

The bench issued the summon order and rule on a suomoto (voluntary) move following a report published in a Bangla daily newspaper in this regard.

Nurul made the remarks at a gathering near Bijoynagar Water Tank on December 7, Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha told The Daily Star earlier.