HC blasts DAG Saifuddin for spreading misinformation

A High Court bench today blasted Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Saifuddin Khaled for falsely claiming that the bench had granted bail to a person accused in a drug case in Cox's Bazar.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadot Hossain also ordered DAG Saifuddin to give an explanation about his conduct to the court after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Court sources said Md Emran, an accused submitted a bail petition in a drug case filed in Cox's Bazar. His bail petition was included in the HC bench on March 11, but the bench did not hear the bail petition on that day.

However, DAG Saifuddin gave a note to Attorney General AM Amin Uddin saying that the accused had been granted bail.

Then, the state went to the chamber judge of the SC seeking a stay on "the HC order of bail for Emran". After that, the apex court chamber judge stayed the HC order in question.

On March 14, Attorney General Amin Uddin at a press briefing expressed astonishment saying that a HC bench delivered several orders granting bail to the accused in around 25 drug cases.

Today, the bench told DAG Saifuddin, "We did not grant bail to the accused in the case of "Emran vs. State". However, the Appellate Division has passed a stay order on the bail order. How did you give such gross misinformation to the attorney general? You must be held accountable for these actions. It all happened as you gave the note. We do not see any responsibility of the attorney general here".

At one stage, DAG Saifuddin said that the bail order of the previous case was wrongly marked in this case. It was his mistake.

Justice Nazrul said, "I have been in the Supreme Court for 34 years. I am doing my job with a reputation. No one could ever question it. But being a law officer, you disgraced the court by giving false information. You damaged the image of the court. You have to answer for it."

When contacted, DAG Saifuddin told The Daily Star that he would explain his role to the court later on.