Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:31 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:34 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

HC asks for list of Rohingyas illegally included in the voter list in Cox's Bazar

Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:31 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:34 PM

The High Court today sought a list of Rohingyas who have been made Bangladeshi voters illegally in Cox's Bazar.

The Chief Election Commission, LGRD secretary and Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar have been asked to submit the voter list of the Rohingyas by June 6.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At the same time, the court ordered them to exclude 38 Rohingyas from the voter list in Eidgah union of the district.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order following a writ petition filed by a local voter of Cox's Bazar, Hamidur Rahman, seeking necessary directives.

In the petition, Hamidur Rahman urged the HC to order the government to set up a high-level enquiry committee to find out how many Rohingyas who fled Myanmar's Rakhine state to Bangladesh became voters after obtaining Bangladesh citizenship illegally in Cox's Bazar.

At the same time, he appealed to the HC to give instruction to the authorities concerned to exclude Rohingyas from the voter list.

The petitioner's lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah told The Daily Star that 40 Rohingyas have received Bangladesh's National Identity Card (NID) after being illegally included in the voter list of Eidgaon union in Sadar upazila.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আবহাওয়া

৩০ বছরের মধ্যে চলতি এপ্রিলের তাপমাত্রা স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে ৪-৫ ডিগ্রি বেশি

আবহাওয়াবিদরা বলছেন, চলতি মাসের শেষ পর্যন্ত তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: বিচার দাবিতে স্বজনহারাদের কান্না

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X