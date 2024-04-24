HC asks for list of Rohingyas illegally included in the voter list in Cox's Bazar

The High Court today sought a list of Rohingyas who have been made Bangladeshi voters illegally in Cox's Bazar.

The Chief Election Commission, LGRD secretary and Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar have been asked to submit the voter list of the Rohingyas by June 6.

At the same time, the court ordered them to exclude 38 Rohingyas from the voter list in Eidgah union of the district.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order following a writ petition filed by a local voter of Cox's Bazar, Hamidur Rahman, seeking necessary directives.

In the petition, Hamidur Rahman urged the HC to order the government to set up a high-level enquiry committee to find out how many Rohingyas who fled Myanmar's Rakhine state to Bangladesh became voters after obtaining Bangladesh citizenship illegally in Cox's Bazar.

At the same time, he appealed to the HC to give instruction to the authorities concerned to exclude Rohingyas from the voter list.

The petitioner's lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah told The Daily Star that 40 Rohingyas have received Bangladesh's National Identity Card (NID) after being illegally included in the voter list of Eidgaon union in Sadar upazila.