HC asks govt if it has decided to hand over NCT contract to foreign company

The High Court today wanted to know whether the advisory council of the government has taken any decision about handing over the responsibility of operating the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) in Chattogram to any foreign company.

The court asked Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman to place the information before it on Tuesday (July 1).

It came up with the order during the hearing of a writ petition that challenged legality of the government's decision to initiate the process for awarding UAE-based company DP World the contract for container handling operations at the NCT.

The HC bench led by Justice Md Habibul Gani set the date for further hearing of the petition.

Bangladesh Jubo Arthanitibid Forum, a philanthropic organisation, submitted the writ petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on March 20, seeking its directive to ensure fair and competitive public bidding before appointing any container terminal handling operator to run the existing NCT.

The shipping secretary, chairman of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and chief executive officer of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority have been mentioned as respondents in the petition.

Earlier, petitioner's lawyer Ahsanul Karim told The Daily Star that the CPA's action to initiate the process for awarding the container handling contract of the NCT to DP World, which is a 100 percent foreign company, without holding any open tender is arbitrary and a violation of the Bangladesh Public-Private Partnership Act, 2015, and the Policy for Implementing PPP Projects through Government to Government Partnership, 2017.

He said the previous government had decided to award the container handling contract of the NCT to DP World in 2019 and the current government has initiated a process to finish the job.