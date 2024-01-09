HC asks BTRC to remove AR Rahman version of 'Karar Oi Louho Kabat' from online platforms

The High Court today directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to immediately remove AR Rahman's rendition of Nazrul Sangeet "Karar Oi Louho Kabat", which was used in the Bollywood movie "Pippa", from all online platforms in Bangladesh.

The BTRC was ordered to take down the "distorted" version for six months.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order following a writ petition seeking necessary directives on the authorities concerned of the government.

Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Humaun Kabir Pallob and Mohammad Kawsar submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on December 6 last year on behalf of the human rights organisation "Law and Life Foundation Trust" and 10 lawyers.

Today, the HC also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain in four weeks why their inaction to remove the distorted version of "Karar Oi Louho Kabat" from social media, OTT, and streaming platforms in Bangladesh should not be declared illegal.

Lawyer Humaun Kabir Pallob told The Daily Star that AR Rahman distorted the original composition of the classic song, which was originally written and composed by Bangladesh's National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The song "Karar Oi Louho Kabat" has a significant role for all generations and the future generations will be misled by the difference between the original version and AR Rahman's version of this song, he said.

Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan represented the state during the hearing.